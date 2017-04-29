Kawakami: In Steve Kerr's absence, the Warriors' leaders take on even greater roles
The Warriors players and staffers wish they never even had to contemplate a day, or a game, or a playoff series without Steve Kerr's voice, wit, insight and leadership running through every bit of it. But Kerr was absent again for Saturday's practice during this long layoff between playoff rounds while he seeks a solution for his persistent, piercing pain, and the Warriors absolutely miss him.
