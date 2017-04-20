How JaVale McGee came to be a key piece for the Warriors
How JaVale McGee came to be a key piece for the Warriors The 29-year-old big man has made his presence felt in limited minutes for Golden State. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oYmPZa OAKLAND - Three months before Draymond Green would make it such a habit to find JaVale McGee for those familiar alley-oops, those highlight-reel lobs that were showcased yet again in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday night, he dished the best assist of all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC