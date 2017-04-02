Golden State Warriors: why Iguodala d...

Golden State Warriors: why Iguodala deserves Sixth Man of the Year

Looking back on the ups and downs of their regular season performance, the Golden State Warriors have a lot to thank Andre Iguodala for. Particularly with the extended absence of Kevin Durant, who will be evaluated again this week, Iguodala has had to step up to the plate to help recuperate the 27 points and vital defensive efforts Golden State would suddenly be without.

