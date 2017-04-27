Golden State Warriors G Stephen Curry's latest Under Armour shoes struggling to sell

Although Stephen Curry 's jersey has been the most popular in the NBA over the last two years, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank admitted on Thursday that sales of the Golden State Warriors guard's signature basketball shoe leave plenty to be desired. "Our success in basketball hasn't been without its learning," Plank said on the company's earnings call, in which Under Armour reported its first quarterly loss as a public company.

