Golden State Warriors depth opens postseason in style with Game 1 win over the Portland Trailblazers

Danger time for the Warriors in these playoffs could come at the start of the second and fourth quarters, when Steve Kerr typically sends Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to the bench together.But in the postseason opener - an entertaining 121-109 Game 1 win over the Blazers in Oracle on Sunday afternoon - that was separation time in Golden State's direction, led by Draymond Green and a pack of veteran, motivated defenders that turned an 88-88 tie into a runaway fourth quarter win. Jazz take game one on the buzzer Joe Ingles and the Utah Jazz have stunned the LA Clippers with a 2-point win on the road in game one of their playoff series.

