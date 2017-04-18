Gary Payton: Draymond, not Kawhi, should get defensive award
As one of best defensive players of his generation, Gary Payton knows what it takes to thrive on that end of the floor. In one of the tightest races for defensive player of the year in quite some time, the nine-time All-Star told The Associated Press that he is leaning toward Golden State's Draymond Green ever so slightly over San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard.
