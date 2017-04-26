Ex-NBA commissioner David Stern weighs in on rest debate
Stern took issue with the Brooklyn Nets' decision to rest starting center Brook Lopez, starting point guard Jeremy Lin and reserve forward Trevor Booker on the final night of the season. Ex-NBA commissioner David Stern weighs in on rest debate Stern took issue with the Brooklyn Nets' decision to rest starting center Brook Lopez, starting point guard Jeremy Lin and reserve forward Trevor Booker on the final night of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OakCreek.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC