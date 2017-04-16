Durant expresses Warriors' condolences to Boston guard Isaiah Thomas
In the wake of the Warriors' opening playoff victory, forward Kevin Durant took timeout during his postgame press conference to express the team's sympathy toward Boston point guard Isaiah Thomas, whose sister died in a car accident on Saturday. "I want to express condolences to the Thomas family," Durant said.
