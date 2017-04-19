Draymond Green delves into defense on Westbrook, Harden, LeBron

Warriors' Draymond Green reacts near Thunder's Russell Westbrook in a game at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Jan. 18. Draymond Green likes to hamper James Harden's dribbling, make Russell Westbrook shoot Js and mix things up on LeBron James. The Warriors forward explained his strategies in guarding several stars in an interview with Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher , including those three leading MVP candidates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.