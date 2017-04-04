Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala to rest against Suns on Wednesday
The Warriors will complete their final back-to-back of the season on Wednesday night in Phoenix, taking an overnight flight there after their Tuesday night home game against the Timberwolves. Steve Kerr is taking that opportunity to rest two of his main guys.
