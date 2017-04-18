Did the Golden State Warriors steal t...

Did the Golden State Warriors steal the Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff motto?

Read more: SILive.com

Cleveland Cavaliers fans are irked the Golden State Warriors seemingly swiped Cleveland's playoff motto , "Defend The Land," for their own -- "Defend Our Ground." The Cavs have been referring to Cleveland as " The Land " ever since LeBron James returned in 2014; there's merchandise for it and everything.

