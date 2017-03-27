D-League Notebook: No call-ups for Warriors ... yet
In a first for the franchise since moving to Santa Cruz prior to the 2012-13 season, no Warrior has earned an NBA call-up. While there's still plenty of time remaining in the season for any one of the Warriors to get picked up by an NBA club, the fact that it hasn't happened yet is surprising to Santa Cruz coach Casey Hill.
