D-League basketball playoffs: Warriorsa streaky season ended by Blue

Santa Cruz Warrior Terrence Drisdom shoots around Josh Huestis of the Oklahoma City Blue during the first round of an NBA D-League playoff game on Monday at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The D-League basketball team's 2016-17 campaign ended Monday night with a 124-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals at Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.

