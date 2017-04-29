Curry, Warriors not the least bit wor...

Curry, Warriors not the least bit worried about losing their edge on seven-day break

Read more: The Campbell Reporter

By the time the Warriors finally take the court in the playoffs again Tuesday night, it will be more than a week since they staged the most scintillating quarter of basketball of their season, and arguably one of the best in franchise history. The NBA world is still buzzing about that 14-0 start, that 35-9 breakout, that pulsating 45-point first period in the Game 4 sweep-out of the Portland Trail Blazers in the opening round.

