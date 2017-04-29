Curry, Warriors not the least bit worried about losing their edge on seven-day break
By the time the Warriors finally take the court in the playoffs again Tuesday night, it will be more than a week since they staged the most scintillating quarter of basketball of their season, and arguably one of the best in franchise history. The NBA world is still buzzing about that 14-0 start, that 35-9 breakout, that pulsating 45-point first period in the Game 4 sweep-out of the Portland Trail Blazers in the opening round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC