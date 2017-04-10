Curry too hot for Trail Blazers as Wa...

Curry too hot for Trail Blazers as Warriors cruise to victory

The Golden State Warriors emphatically secured their spot in the conference semi-finals of the NBA play-offs after sweeping aside the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors needed a victory at the Moda Center to seal a 4-0 series win and they duly delivered after making a blistering start to the match.

