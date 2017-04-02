Curry scores 42, Warriors cruise to 11th straight victory over Washington

In what was supposed to be a challenging Sunday evening tilt at Oracle Arena against the Wizards, the Warriors went into cruise control mode and secured a relatively easy 137-115 win over Washington. Steph Curry played one of his best games of the season, scoring 42 points, handing out 8 assists and hitting 9 of his 14 3-point attempts.

