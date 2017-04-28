Could a collection of players from non-playoff teams beat the Warriors?

Anthony Davis is the star of The Post's experiment to construct a team from players from non-playoff teams. Who else made the cut? Earlier this week, the Dunc'd On basketball podcast answered this question from a fan: Using the rosters of the 14 teams that didn't make the playoffs, could a squad be created that could potentially beat the Golden State Warriors? Let's say that such a draft could take place - and that such a team could be dropped into this year's NBA playoffs.

