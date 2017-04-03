Clippers beat Mavs 112-101 behind 32 ...

Clippers beat Mavs 112-101 behind 32 by Griffin

Blake Griffin scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way in beating the Dallas Mavericks 112-101 on Wednesday night to move within a half-game of the idle Utah Jazz for the No. 4 playoff seed in the West.

