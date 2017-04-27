Bob Myers' best moves as Warriors G.M...

Bob Myers' best moves as Warriors G.M? Ranking the top 10

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

As we twiddle our thumbs waiting to see who the Warriors will play in the NBA Western Conference semifinals, the break in the action might be a good time to assess how Bob Myers' latest wondrous year as general manager fits within the context of his wildly successful four-year tenure. Admit it, even after the Warriors scored their blockbuster free agent coup with Kevin Durant last summer, you might have been fretful about the mass departures of so many team fixtures - Andrew Bogut, Harrison Barnes, Festus Ezeli, Leandro Barbosa, Mo Speights - and how Myers could possibly fill in the gaps with very limited resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,620,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC