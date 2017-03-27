Whicker: Is this how Clippers run ends?

Whicker: Is this how Clippers run ends?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Blake Griffin power-dunking, Chris Paul winning playoff games in the lane, DeAndre Jordan swatting shots off front-row heads, Jamal Crawford leaving his defenders in sprained-ankle agony, Steve Ballmer's dances with invisible strings, the Clippers on the right side of Lawler's Law ... Maybe it ends with the indignity of losing a Game 7 in Utah, a team that was lottery-imprisoned when Paul came to town like Oral Roberts and made the Clippers walk and run. Maybe it officially ends with Paul, Griffin and J.J. Redick leaving in free-agent season, because they think they can win elsewhere, because Clippers management says it's time for a teardown, and a return to the days of Ken “The Animal” Bannister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,945,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC