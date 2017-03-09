Whata s at the root of the Warriorsa struggles? Errant 3-point shooting

They have a sidelined superstar lugging around a bulky knee brace, a second-unit struggling to score points, a grueling schedule that has beaten them into pulp and the methodical Spurs stoically tracking them down like Michael Myers in the Halloween movies. After two-and-a-half glorious, adverse-free regular seasons, mild panic alarms surround the slumping Warriors as they limp toward the mid-April finish line.

