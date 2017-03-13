Warriors unveil Chase Center Experience, preview of arena

Imagine an ice skating rink with a Rockefeller Center-like feel, farmers markets in a sparkling new waterfront park, fireworks over San Francisco Bay among picturesque views during the summer, big-name concerts in between and so many other events featuring a wide range of entertainment. From dining and other cultural and retail opportunities, the Golden State Warriors are ready to start showing off the things they have in store for the new Chase Center.

