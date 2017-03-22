Warriors' Stephen Curry laughs with Seth Curry, then hits 4 logo shots
Seth walked by Stephen during the back-to-back MVP's warmup routine, the brothers had a laugh and then Stephen made four 3-pointers in a row from around the Mavericks' logo near halfcourt. I'll bet just the sight of Seth got Stephen's competitive juices flowing.
