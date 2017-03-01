Warriors sign veteran Barnes to replace injured Durant
In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Sacramento Kings' Matt Barnes, right, shoots next to Los Angeles Lakers' Nick Young during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. The Golden State Warriors announced Thursday, March 2, 2017, they have signed Barnes, bringing the edgy veteran in after losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury.
