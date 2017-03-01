Warriors' Matt Barnes to start vs. Knicks
Golden State head coach Steve Kerr decided to replace Patrick McCaw in the starting lineup with Barnes to have a bigger, more experienced player match up against Carmelo Anthony . The switch is not necessarily permanent and could change as soon as Monday's game in Atlanta.
