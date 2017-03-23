Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant 'at least a couple weeks away'
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Saturday that star forward Kevin Durant is still "at least a couple weeks away" from returning to the lineup. It wasn't an official update -- -- but it implies that Durant could be back for the final few games of the regular season.
