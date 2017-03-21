VIDEO: Kevin Durant increasing activity in rehab from knee injury
Hours before the Warriors tipped off on Tuesday night in Dallas, Kevin Durant was out on the court testing his injured left knee a little bit more. Durant has slowly progressed from chair shots to set shots to jumpshots over the past few weeks.
