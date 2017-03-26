Steve Kerr, Warriors will not rest any headline stars in Houston or San Antonio

After a cushy schedule of late, the Warriors zip out to Texas for a tough back-to-back against the Rockets and Spurs in Houston and San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday night. The Warriors last game in San Antonio was also on the rough side of a back-to-back earlier in the month, remembered most for Kerr's decision to sit all his main guys despite it being an ABC showcase game, which sparked a resting debate across the league.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.