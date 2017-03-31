Steve Kerr makes strong push for Andre Iguodala as Sixth Man of the Year
With a torrid month of March, which has included 24 dunks, huge shots, great defense and needed production in Kevin Durant's absence, Andre Iguodala is making a late push for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Iguodala only averages 7.3 points per game, which isn't among the NBA's top 100 bench players in scoring per game.
