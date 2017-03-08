Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge out with heart arrhythmia
San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely due to a minor heart arrhythmia, the latest occurrence of heart issues for the five-time All-Star. Aldridge will have further tests before the Spurs can determine just how long he will be out, the team announced on Saturday.
