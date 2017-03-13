Spurs: Aldridge cleared to return aft...

Spurs: Aldridge cleared to return after heart issue

18 hrs ago

LaMarcus Aldridge's latest bout with heart arrhythmia kept him out less than a week, a big relief to the five-time All-Star as he and the San Antonio Spurs chase the Golden State Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference. Aldridge was cleared to return to full basketball activities and was expected to be in the lineup on Wednesday night against Portland with no restrictions, the Spurs announced.

