San Antonio Spurs close gap on Golden State Warriors after win over Memphis

13 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

The San Antonio Spurs moved to within two games of the Golden State Warriors at the top of the Western Conference after a 97-90 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. LaMarcis Aldridge led the way with 23 points and was well supported by Kawhi Leonard, who poured in 19 of his own.

