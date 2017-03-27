Russell Westbrook inspires Oklahoma t...

Russell Westbrook inspires Oklahoma to victory with 57 points

13 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

Russell Westbrook's superb individual performance led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-106 overtime win against the Orlando Magic. Westbrook is having an NBA campaign to remember and his chances of becoming the MVP were done no harm by his impressive 57-point haul, adding 13 rebounds and 11 assists for a 38th triple-triple of the season.

Chicago, IL

