Preview: Warriors stop by Oracle to h...

Preview: Warriors stop by Oracle to host Celtics real quick

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Golden State of Mind

Even if it is just for one game, the Warriors are happy to be within the comfy confines of Oracle Arena after a grueling five-city, eight-day road trip that kept them away from Oracle for 11 days . That road trip was among the most brutal in recent memory, not just for the miles of travel, but for the cost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golden State of Mind.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,438,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC