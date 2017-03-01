Paul Millsap scored on a drive with 30.5 seconds remaining and the Atlanta Hawks held off a rally by the Dallas Mavericks for a 100-95 victory Paul Millsap helps Hawks hold off rallying Mavericks 100-95 Paul Millsap scored on a drive with 30.5 seconds remaining and the Atlanta Hawks held off a rally by the Dallas Mavericks for a 100-95 victory Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mbrkhr Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes screams after a dunk while Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore stands nearby during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.