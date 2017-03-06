Patrick McCaw returns to the Warriors starting lineup in Atlanta
With Kevin Durant out for the foreseeable future, the Warriors' starting small forward position will apparently be tag-teamed by Patrick McCaw and Matt Barnes. McCaw took the first crack, starting Durant's first full game out on Thursday in Chicago.
