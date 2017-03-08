Nowitzki, sluggish Mavs put away Nets...

Nowitzki, sluggish Mavs put away Nets 105-96 after 30K night

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points, Dirk Nowitzki had 13 after a slow start in his first game since reaching 30,000 points and the sluggish Dallas Mavericks beat the lowly Brooklyn Nets 105-96 on Friday night. The Mavericks, appearing flat three nights after a raucous celebration of Nowitzki's milestone, trailed in the fourth quarter with the NBA's worst team missing leading scorer Brook Lopez because of an ankle injury.

