Nowitzki, Barnes help Mavericks beat ...

Nowitzki, Barnes help Mavericks beat Wizards 112-107

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Dirk Nowitzki scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, Harrison Barnes finished with 22 and the Dallas Mavericks boosted their slim playoff hopes with a 112-107 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Nicolas Brussino scored eight of his 11 points off the bench in the fourth for the Mavericks, who began the night 3 1/2 games behind Denver for the final postseason spot in the Western Conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC