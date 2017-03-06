New Cavs center Bogut dealing with immigration issues

In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, Dallas Mavericks' Andrew Bogut looks for a shot against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Orlando, Fla. The free agent center officially signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, March 2, 2017, joining the team he faced in the NBA Finals the past two seasons when he was with Golden State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.