NBA on ESPN Betting Odds: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

20 hrs ago

The Golden State Warriors have won its past nine contests to ascend to a 3.5 game lead over the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Standings. Now at 61 wins with seven games remaining, the Dubs will become the first team since Michael Jordan's Bulls to put together three-consecutive 60-plus win seasons.

