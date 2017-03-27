NBA: Durant - Resting controversy 'only for a couple of players'
Kevin Durant believes the uproar surrounding players resting only applies when five of the NBA's top players sit out. The issue of teams resting stars has come into focus again in recent weeks, with the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers both receiving criticism for leaving out stars such as Stephen Curry and LeBron James for games on national TV.
