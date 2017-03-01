NBA Capsules

NBA Capsules

Stephen Curry broke out of a shooting slump with 31 points and moved into the top 10 on the NBA's career 3-point list, and the Golden State Warriors bounced back from consecutive losses to beat the New York Knicks 112-105 on Sunday. Klay Thompson added 29 points to help the Warriors end their first regular-season losing streak in nearly two years.

