NBA Capsules: Warriors fall at home to Celtics, again - Wed, 08 Mar 2017 PST
Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics beat Golden State 99-86 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Warriors' lone home game in a nearly three-week span. Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot just 4 for 17 from 3-point range as Golden State struggled again without injured star Kevin Durant, who spoke before the game wearing a bulky brace on his injured left knee and using crutches.
