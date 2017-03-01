McCollum scores 31 in Trail Blazers' ...

McCollum scores 31 in Trail Blazers' 130-116 win over Nets

CJ McCollum scored 31 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers past the Brooklyn Nets 130-116 on Saturday night. Al-Farouq Aminu made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points off the bench as well as a team-high six rebounds for Portland, which won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game win streak from Jan. 21-27.

