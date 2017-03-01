Leonard's 31 points lead Spurs to 100...

Leonard's 31 points lead Spurs to 100-99 win over Pacers

Leonard had 31 points and 10 rebounds, and San Antonio returned from an eight-game road trip to beat the Indiana Pacers 100-99 on Wednesday night. Leonard hit a turnaround, fade-away jumper from 16 feet against Paul George with 2.4 seconds left to help the Spurs win their first home game since Feb 4. "Just something you think about when you're a kid and you're in your front yard or at your school playing and you just count down 3, 2, 1," Leonard said.

