Leonard's 31 points lead Spurs to 100-99 win over Pacers
Leonard had 31 points and 10 rebounds, and San Antonio returned from an eight-game road trip to beat the Indiana Pacers 100-99 on Wednesday night. Leonard hit a turnaround, fade-away jumper from 16 feet against Paul George with 2.4 seconds left to help the Spurs win their first home game since Feb 4. "Just something you think about when you're a kid and you're in your front yard or at your school playing and you just count down 3, 2, 1," Leonard said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC