Leonard scores 25 as Spurs dismantle ailing Cavs, 103-74

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James falls to the floor during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, March 27, 2017, in San Antonio. . San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol, of Spain, celebrates a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, March 27, 2017, in San Antonio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.