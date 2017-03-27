Leonard scores 25 as Spurs dismantle ...

Leonard scores 25 as Spurs dismantle ailing Cavs, 103-74

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs dismantled the ailing Cleveland Cavaliers 103-74 on Monday night in a showdown that turned into a major letdown for the defending NBA champions. Cleveland dropped its second in a row, set a season low for points and fell a half-game behind Boston for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

