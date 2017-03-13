Leonard returns with 31, Spurs top Ha...

Leonard returns with 31, Spurs top Hawks, tie for No. 1 seed

Overcoming a season-high 23 turnovers with a strong defensive showing kept the Spurs from getting into real trouble with their coach and the Atlanta Hawks. Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points in his return from a concussion and San Antonio tied Golden State for the NBA's best record with a 107-99 victory on Monday night.

Chicago, IL

