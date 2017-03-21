Leonard, Aldridge help Spurs outlast ...

Leonard, Aldridge help Spurs outlast Timberwolves

6 hrs ago

Kawhi Leonard scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and hit the go-ahead jumper with 54 seconds to play to help the San Antonio Spurs to a 100-93 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points for the Spurs, who remained three games behind Golden State for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Chicago, IL

