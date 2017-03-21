Klay Thompsona s dad greatly disapproves of NBA stars resting

Former NBA player Mychal Thompson talks about his son, Warriors star Klay Thompson, during a 2013 interview in the Warriors training facility players' lounge in Oakland. If it had been up to Klay Thompson's dad, the Warriors star wouldn't have sat out against the Spurs on March 11. Mychal Thompson took a solid stance against the trending practice of NBA teams resting stars Tuesday in an interview with KNBR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.