Klay Thompsona s dad greatly disapproves of NBA stars resting
Former NBA player Mychal Thompson talks about his son, Warriors star Klay Thompson, during a 2013 interview in the Warriors training facility players' lounge in Oakland. If it had been up to Klay Thompson's dad, the Warriors star wouldn't have sat out against the Spurs on March 11. Mychal Thompson took a solid stance against the trending practice of NBA teams resting stars Tuesday in an interview with KNBR.
